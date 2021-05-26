Jermaine "J. Cole" Cole's sojourn into professional basketball appears to be over.

Source confirms rapper J. Cole of the Rwanda Patriots BBC has completed his contractual obligation to the Basketball Africa League and has departed from Rwanda due to a “family obligation,” a source said. J. Cole had five points, three assists and five rebounds in three games. pic.twitter.com/RXQsXMN8DX — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 26, 2021

ESPN's Marc Spears reports the 36-year-old rapper has completed his contractual obligations with the Rwanda Patriots of the Basketball Africa League and has left the country.

The Fayetteville, NC native had five points, three assists and five boards in three games.

Cole's presence in the league wasn't without controversy.

Former Maryland player Terrell Stoglin, the league's leading scorer as a member of AS Sale, called Cole being on a roster "disrespectful."

"I think there's a negative and a positive [to J. Cole's presence]," Stoglin said in an interview with ESPN on Monday. "The negative part of it is: I think he took someone's job that deserves it. I live in a basketball world. I don't live in a fan world. I know a lot of guys that had their careers stopped by COVID and they're still home working out and training for an opportunity like this.

"For a guy who has so much money and has another career to just come here and average, like, one point a game and still get glorified is very disrespectful to the game. It's disrespectful to the ones who sacrificed their whole lives for this. The positive side of it is: it brings a lot of attention, and, I guess, money. I don't really pay attention to that type of stuff. I'm more [concerned that] he took someone's job that deserved it."