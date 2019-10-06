The Jacksonville Jaguars seem to be very against trading Jalen Ramsey.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are so firm in their stance not to trade Ramsey that they wouldn't deal him for "five first-round picks."

Jacksonville received offers of two first-rounders for the Pro Bowl cornerback but Schefter notes the teams making those offers wanted a second-round pick back in return, which the Jags were opposed to including.

Schefter writes the push not to trade Ramsey is being led by owner Shad Khan, who "does not want a player dictating to him how to operate a franchise." They are expected to continue their hard-lined stance in the weeks to come.

But that isn't the only thing standing in the way of a potential Ramsey trade as the team is reportedly skeptical of his ability to pass a physical given his recent back trouble. Ramsey is missing his second straight game in Week 5 because of the injury. He last played on Sept. 19 in the team's victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The 34-year-old has played in three games this season and has 17 combined tackles.

The Jags will battle the Panthers in Charlotte in Week 5 before hosting the New Orleans Saints the week after.