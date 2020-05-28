According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cleveland Browns have made the richest offer to date to free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, but the former No. 1 overall pick has "balked" at joining the team.

"I think they've been the most aggressive team with him financially," Schefter told ESPN Cleveland on Wednesday. "And, I just think he has balked at going to Cleveland for whatever reason. I think he's been hesitant to go because if he wasn't, he would've gone already because it's the most money. It's the richest offer on the table and he hasn't taken it.

"So why is that? I don't know. Is that not wanting to be in that city? Is that a lack of belief in the organization? I don't know what it is. But there's no doubt that Cleveland has offered the most money to date. For whatever reason he has not been willing to take it so far. That doesn't mean that it couldn't change, but it hasn't changed just yet."

Clowney spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks, recording 31 tackles, three sacks, and seven tackles for a loss in 13 games.

The 27-year-old, who battled through a sports hernia last season, also said earlier this month he believes the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has slowed his free agency because teams can't get a look at him in person to see how he's recovered from February surgery.

"I don't know if people think I'm hurt because of what I went through (with) the core, or previous years ... but I just want to let people know I'm ready. I'll be ready to go whenever the time comes and whoever I sign with will get the best version of me," Clowney said.

Prior to his one season in Seattle, Clowney played five years with the Houston Texans, and was named to the Pro Bowl the final three. The first overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft has 236 tackles and 32 sacks in 75 career games.