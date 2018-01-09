Jaromir Jagr was listed as day-to-day by the Calgary Flames last week, but the 45-year-old did not join the Flames for their four-game road as speculation continues to swirl around the forward's future.

Kristen Odland of the Calgary Sun reports Jagr was not in Minnesota with Flames on Tuesday as they prepare to play four games in six nights before their bye week.

Jagr has appeared in 22 contests for the Flames this season, posting one goal and six assists.

He last played on Dec. 31 due to a lower-body injury, but reports indicate he have may have played his final game with the team. TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported last week that, while nothing is imminent, the two sides had an arrangement when Jagr signed with the team that the contract would be terminated if things weren't working out for either side.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun wrote over the weekend it's believed the Flames could release Jagr in time for him suit up for the Czech Republic at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Jagr has played in 24 NHL seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers and the Flames.

The native of Kladno, Czech Republic is the NHL’s active leader in goals (766) and assists (1,155) and his 1,921 points are second all-time behind only Wayne Gretzky.

A 13-time All-Star, Jagr won the Hart Trophy in 1999 as the league’s most valuable player to his team and claimed the Art Ross Trophy on five occasions as the league’s top scorer.

Jagr has appeared in 1,733 contests and needs to appear in just 38 more to overtake Gordie Howe for most games played in NHL history.