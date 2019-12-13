After defeating Alistair Overeem in Washington, DC last weekend, Jairzinho Rozenstruik called out former heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou. According to a report by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Rozenstruik will now face Ngannou in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Columbus on March 28.

Breaking: Ask and you shall receive. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) vs. Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) will headline UFC Fight Night on March 28 in Columbus, per sources. The fight Jairzinho wanted, coming off a 4-0 run in 2019. More info coming to @espn. pic.twitter.com/Crfm4yFcuN — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 13, 2019

Rozenstruik remained undefeated in his professional MMA career with a vicious fifth round KO victory over Overeem last Saturday that came with only four seconds left in the bout.

The win moved him to 4-0 since joining the promotion with wins over Júnior Albini, Allen Crowder and Andrei Arlovski also on his record.

Ngannou also holds a highlight reel KO victory over Overeem, which he scored at UFC 218, in the opening round of their bout.

The 33-year-old is on a three-fight winning streak, with victories over Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos during the run.

Ngannou made an unsuccessful challenge for the heavyweight title at UFC 220 when he lost a unanimous decision to Stipe Miocic.

He holds a 9-2 record in the UFC.

The March 28 event will take place at Nationwide Arena.