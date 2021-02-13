Gibbons: We might not see as many great pitching feats anymore

James Paxton is heading back to Seattle.

Left-handed James Paxton and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a one-year deal for $8.5 million. Has some reachable bonuses that could take it to $10 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 14, 2021

The Canadian left-hander and the Mariners are in agreement on a one-year, $8.5 million deal according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan adds Paxton has some reachable bonuses that could take it to as high as $10 million.

The Ladner, B.C., native was acquired by the New York Yankees in a November 2018 trade with the Seattle Mariners but struggled with injury throughout his time in the Bronx. In fact, Paxton made just 34 starts for New York over two seasons and pitched to an iffy 4.16 ERA, well above the 3.42 mark he put up in six seasons as a member of the Seattle Mariners.

Still, Paxton’s had his moments. On May 8, 2018, Paxton threw a no-hitter in Toronto against the Blue Jays to become the first Canadian to ever toss a no-no on home soil and the first Mariner to record one on the road. He also became just the second Canadian to throw a no-hitter in MLB history, joining Dick Fowler of the Philadelphia Athletics in September of 1945.

His best season came the year before when he went 12-5 with a 2.98 ERA in 24 starts for Seattle.

Paxton made his Major League debut back in September of 2013.