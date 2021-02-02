The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with Francisco Liriano, according to multiple reports. 

 

The lefty will  be a non roster invitee to training camp, according to Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun. 

Liriano, 37, appeared in 69 games last season, going 5-3 and had a 3.47 ERA with the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

This will be his second stint with Toronto. 

Liriano was with the team for parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons. 

He went 8-7, with a 4.77 ERA in 28 appearances, with 26 of those coming as a starter. 

During the 2017 season, he was traded to the Houston Astros with Teoscar Hernandez and Nori Aoki coming back in return. 

More to come.  