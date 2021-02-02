The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with Francisco Liriano, according to multiple reports.

Francisco Liriano to Jays @longleysunsport 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 3, 2021

The lefty will be a non roster invitee to training camp, according to Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun.

Liriano, 37, appeared in 69 games last season, going 5-3 and had a 3.47 ERA with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

This will be his second stint with Toronto.

Liriano was with the team for parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

He went 8-7, with a 4.77 ERA in 28 appearances, with 26 of those coming as a starter.

During the 2017 season, he was traded to the Houston Astros with Teoscar Hernandez and Nori Aoki coming back in return.

