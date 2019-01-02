While Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins might be willing to move starter Marcus Stroman, it doesn't mean that he will.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the chances of the Jays trading the 27-year-old hurler have grown less likely in recent weeks with none of the packages on offer representing what the Jays consider to be fair value.

Stroman had the worst year of his professional career in 2018, posting a 4-9 record with a 5.54 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.476 in 19 starts.

The Long Island native's peripheral numbers were better. He had a .621 ground-ball rate, but had the American League's worst defence behind him.

Passan indicates Atkins clearly believes that Stroman's overall numbers will rebound in 2019 and it's with that mindset that he's approaching any potential trade which is creating the disparity between the what the Blue Jays want and what's being dangled.

Over five seasons, Stroman is 41-34 with a 3.91 ERA and a 1.287 WHIP.

Stroman made $6.5 million in 2018. He is currently headed to arbitration. Under team control for one more season on top of the upcoming campaign, Stroman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.