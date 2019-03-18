The Toronto Blue Jays will have a pre-game video game curfew in their clubhouse this season, according to John Lott of The Athletic.

BREAKING: #BlueJays to impose pre-game curfew on playing video games in clubhouse this season, manager Charlie Montoyo says. Some players suggested there was too much Fortnite last year, he says. Film at 11. — John Lott (@LottOnBaseball) March 18, 2019

New manager Charlie Montoyo made the curfew for the 2019 campaign after some players suggested there was too much time being spent playing the popular Fortnite game prior to games last season.

Toronto opens their 2019 regular season against the Detroit Tigers at home on March 28.