53m ago
Report: Jays to impose video game curfew
TSN.ca Staff
Jays' Travis out 4-6 weeks after surgery
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Toronto Blue Jays will have a pre-game video game curfew in their clubhouse this season, according to John Lott of The Athletic.
New manager Charlie Montoyo made the curfew for the 2019 campaign after some players suggested there was too much time being spent playing the popular Fortnite game prior to games last season.
Toronto opens their 2019 regular season against the Detroit Tigers at home on March 28.