1h ago
Report: Jays to seek government permission to play season in Toronto
The Players Association advised agents on Wednesday that the Toronto Blue Jays are asking the Canadian government for permission to play the 2020 MLB season in Toronto, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. They expect to hear an answer over the next two days.
TSN.ca Staff
The report indicates that if they are granted permission they will also request to conduct Spring Training in Toronto, a process that could take up to five additional days.
If they are turned down by the government, the Jays will conduct Spring Training in either Dunedin, Florida or Buffalo, where their AAA affiliate the Bisons are located.