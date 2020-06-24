The Players Association advised agents on Wednesday that the Toronto Blue Jays are asking the Canadian government for permission to play the 2020 MLB season in Toronto, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. They expect to hear an answer over the next two days.

The PA advised agents today that #BlueJays are asking Canadian gov’t for permission to play season in TOR and expect to hear in next day or two. If they get that approval, they will make request to conduct spring training in TOR, which might take additional 3 to 5 days to secure. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 24, 2020

The report indicates that if they are granted permission they will also request to conduct Spring Training in Toronto, a process that could take up to five additional days.

If Canadian gov’t does not grant approval, plan for spring training is to go to Dunedin, Fl. Alternate training site is Buffalo. But Jays are pushing hard for Toronto. https://t.co/qREeIV40fW — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 24, 2020

If they are turned down by the government, the Jays will conduct Spring Training in either Dunedin, Florida or Buffalo, where their AAA affiliate the Bisons are located.