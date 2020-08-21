Mitchell can't wait to see quarantining teammate Conley

After missing Games 1 and 2 due to the birth of his son, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr. is out of quarantine and will start Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets Friday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Conley Jr. left the Walt Disney World bubble for the birth of his son, Elijah Michael, in Ohio and returned on Monday.

The 32-year-old is averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists in 2019-20, his first season with the Jazz.

The opening round series is currently tied at a game apiece.