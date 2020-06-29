Price: I'd like to play but we a have a lot of questions that need to be answered

Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be joining the Montreal Canadiens for training camp next month, according to Arpon Basu of The Athletic.

Kotkaniemi has been in Finland while rehabbing from a spleen injury suffered while playing with the Laval Rocket in March. His agent Markus Lehto told Basu that Kotkaniemi is expected to fly to Montreal this week ahead of training camp opening on July 10.

Picked third overall by the Habs in the 2018 NHL draft, Kotkaniemi was sent down to Laval after he had six goals and two assists in 36 games with Montreal this season.

With Laval, the six-foot-two, 198-pound Finnish centre had one goal and 12 assists in 13 games.

Kotkaniemi cracked the Habs' roster in his draft year, producing 11 goals and 23 assists in 79 games.