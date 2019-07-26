JJ Redick is reportedly the latest NBA player to decline an invite to attend training camp with Team USA this summer for the FIBA World Cup.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Redick had "tremendous desire to participate" in training camp, but will instead use the time for himself and his family to transition to New Orleans, the guard's new NBA home after he signed a two-year contract with the Pelicans this off-season.

The 35-year-old Redick is entering his 14 NBA season. He has averaged 12.9 points and 2.0 rebounds over his career.

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), James Harden (Houston Rockets), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) CJ McCollum (Trail Blazers), Eric Gordon (Rockets), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers), DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) are among some of the other players that have also reportedly declined invites to attend camp with Team USA.

Team USA, coached by five-time NBA champion Greg Popovich of the Spurs, begins training camp on Aug. 5.