It looks like J.J. Watt's season isn't over after all.

The 30-year-old defensive end will be activated and return for the Houston Texans wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills, according to John McClain of Sports Radio 610 in Houston.

Watt practicing and will be activated and return against the Bills. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) December 31, 2019

Watt has been out since Week 8 with a torn pectoral muscle. Following the news of his injury Watt took to Twitter, "This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can't stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes."

But Watt turned a corner, and after missing the required eight games following being placed on injured reserve, is eligible to return for the playoffs.

“When I got hurt I just assumed I was done,” Watt told reporters. “I didn't even know there was a possibility. And then literally a couple days after the surgery I was feeling so good that I asked — ‘is it remotely possible?’ We left the door open for a possibility.”

Just two months later, Watt feels ready to go, "I feel very good, and we've done a lot of obviously building the strength back up to where the strength needs to be," Watt said of his recovery. "We've done the ballistic things that we need to do to get it back to where it needs to be ballistically."

The normal recovery time of this injury is three months, but Watt isn't worried about the risk, "I mean there's two options: it's going to hold up, or it's not."

"That's basically the way she goes, and the reason that I'm comfortable with that risk is because I know the consequences of that risk. It's the exact same procedure, it's three months recovery, and we're back in action."

In eight games this season, the five-time Pro Bowler has four sacks, 24 combined tackles and 20 quarterback hits. The season before, he registered 16 sacks and a league-leading seven forced fumbles while starting all 16 games.

In four career games against the Bills, Watt has 17 tackles, 15 QB hits, four tackles for a loss and one interception.