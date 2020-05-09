2h ago
Report: Tessitore, McFarland replaced on MNF
ESPN will have a new broadcast team for Monday Night Football. According to Richard Dietsch of The Athletic, Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will not return.
TSN.ca Staff
According to Deitsch, Tessitore and McFarland will remain at ESPN in prominent roles.
The status of McFarland's future had been up in the air since reports surfaced that the network was trying to land former NFL star quarterbacks Tony Romo or Peyton Manning.
CBS announced it had signed Romo to extension with the network beyond 2020. The New York Post's Andrew Marchand said Romo signed for $17 million per season for "significantly more than five years."