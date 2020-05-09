After an NFL off-season coaching shakeup, how new coaches will impact their new teams

ESPN will have a new broadcast team for Monday Night Football. According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will not return.

ESPN is going to have a new Monday Night Football booth. Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will not return, via sources. The successors will be internal. No decision has been made yet. Both Tessitore and McFarland will remain in prominent roles at ESPN. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 9, 2020

According to Deitsch, Tessitore and McFarland will remain at ESPN in prominent roles.

The status of McFarland's future had been up in the air since reports surfaced that the network was trying to land former NFL star quarterbacks Tony Romo or Peyton Manning.

CBS announced it had signed Romo to extension with the network beyond 2020. The New York Post's Andrew Marchand said Romo signed for $17 million per season for "significantly more than five years."