It's been nearly two years since John Wall last played in the NBA but if he gets his wish, he'll make his return next season on a different team than the Washington Wizards.

As Rockets/Wizards talks on Russell Westbrook-for-John Wall stall, Wall has made it clear he wants trade out of Washington to happen, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Wall has made it clear he wants a trade out of Washington to happen. Charania adds that this news comes as talks between the Wizards and Houston Rockets involving a potential Russell Westbrook-Wall swap have stalled.

Wall, 30, has been one of the best point guards in the NBA prior to his injury woes. Wall was ruled out for the season in late December of 2018 and had surgery the following month. However, Wall developed an infection relating to the surgery and then suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon after a fall at his home.

Still, there's no denying Wall's ability. In nine seasons for the Wizards since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft, Wall is averaging 19.0 points and 9.2 assists per game. He has also been named to five All-Star Teams, the 2010-11 All-Rookie Team and the 2016-17 All-NBA Team.

The Kentucky product is a native of Raleigh, N.C.