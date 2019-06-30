Woj: Kyrie likely to Nets, Lakers want meeting with D-Lo

Former Toronto Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas is expected to stay with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Once free agency opens at 6 PM ET, center Jonas Valanciunas is expected to commit to a three-year, $45M contract to return to the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Wojnarowski reported Valanciunas is expected to commit to a three-year, $45 million contract with the Grizzlies when free agency opens at 6pm et Sunday.

The 27-year-old split last year between the Grizzlies and Raptors, averaging 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.