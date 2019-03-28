UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will make his next title defense against Thiago Santos at UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas, According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

The bout agreements have not been signed, but all parties have verbally agreed to the fight.

Additionally, dual-division champion Amanda Nunes will defend her 135-pound bantamweight title against Holly Holm in the co-main event of UFC 239. Verbal agreements are in place for that fight as well, according to Okamoto.