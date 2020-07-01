How confident should we be that NBA will finish season?

Free agent guard JR Smith has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent guard JR Smith has signed his contract with the Lakers, agent Rich Paul of @KlutchSports tells ESPN. Story: https://t.co/qnFJiyqJKk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2020

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that Smith will wear No. 21 for the Lakers.

Smith and the Lakers have been discussing a deal since starting guard Avery Bradley opted out of the upcoming Orlando season restart on June 23, per Wojnarowski. The 34-year-old Smith last appeared in an NBA games in 2018 with the Cavaliers.

Smith reportedly worked out for the Lakers in February, but didn't come away with a contract as the team instead opted to sign fellow guard Dion Waiters.

Over his 15 seasons in the NBA, which has also included stops in New Orleans, Denver and New York, Smith has averaged 12.5 points and 3.2 rebounds. He won a championship with Lakers star LeBron James in 2016 when they were both members of the Cavaliers.