3h ago
Report: Sotto to skip college for G League
Eighteen-year-old basketball prospect Kai Sotto has decided to skip college and is expected to sign a deal in the NBA's G League becoming the first international draft prospect to sign with the league's pro program, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
The 7-foot-2 centre from the Philippines will join the G League team in Southern California alongside Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix, reports Charania.
Sotto helped his country win gold at the SEABA Under-16 Championship in 2017.