The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have agreed on a 10-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2031 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that the deal will be the richest contract in NFL history. Mahomes had two years remaining on his contract.

In 14 starts last season, Mahomes threw for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns as he led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years and was named Super Bowl MVP. At 23 years and 320 days, he became the second-youngest quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger to win the Super Bowl.

The 24-year-old was the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2018 as well Offensive Player of the Year and led the league in passing touchdowns.

Mahomes was drafted 10th overall by the Chiefs at the 2017 NFL Draft.