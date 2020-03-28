The MVP way to pull out a tooth

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are brining back one of their depth wide receivers for the 2020-21 season, signing Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 25-year-old caught 32 passes for 449 yards and four touchdowns over 16 games with the Chiefs last season, his fourth in the NFL. Robinson caught three passes for 35 yards over three playoff games as Kansas City won their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Chiefs selected Robinson out of Florida in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The native of Fort Valley, Georgia has 75 receptions for 949 yards and eight touchdowns over 64 career games.