The Kansas City Chiefs are going to use the franchise tag on defensive lineman Chris Jones, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Chiefs view Jones in their long-term plans and hope to get a long-term deal done at some point, according to Rapoport.

Jones, 25, was named a Pro Bowler last season after finishing with 36 tackles and nine sacks in 13 games.

The franchise tag window opens Thursday.