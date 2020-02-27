Imagine if Dez Bryant teams up with Mahomes on the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to use the franchise tag on defensive lineman Chris Jones, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Chiefs are going to franchise tag star DL Chris Jones, sources say. Not a surprise, but Kansas City views him in their long-term plans and hopes to get a deal done at some point. The window opens officially today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2020

The Chiefs view Jones in their long-term plans and hope to get a long-term deal done at some point, according to Rapoport.

Jones, 25, was named a Pro Bowler last season after finishing with 36 tackles and nine sacks in 13 games.

The franchise tag window opens Thursday.