The San Diego Padres are trying to bring back utilityman Jurickson Profar but the Kansas City Royals are among the teams in play for him, tweets Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

The 27-year-old spent last season with the Padres, hitting .278 with seven home runs and 25 RBI over the course of 56 games. He also recorded a career-best .343 on-base percentage.

Prior to 2020, Profar was coming off back-to-back 20-plus home run seasons. He spent the 2018 campaign with the Texas Rangers and 2019 with the Oakland Athletics.

Once considered to be one of the game's best prospects, Profar dealt with a flurry of injuries to begin his career but has a combined .757 OPS with 47 homers over the past three seasons.

He made his big league debut back in September of 2012.