Alex Gordon is calling time on his big league career.

BREAKING: Hearing that Alex Gordon is officially retiring. Club announcement likely will come soon. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) September 24, 2020

MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan reports that the 36-year-old Kansas City Royals outfielder will retire at season's end after 14 seasons in Major League Baseball, all with the Royals. A three-time All-Star, Gordon was a member of the Royals team that went to back-to-back World Series in 2014 and 2015, winning it in the latter year.

A formal announcement is expected shortly.

A native of Lincoln, NE, Gordon was the second overall pick of the 2005 MLB Draft out of Nebraska.

He would make his big league debut in 2007.

A seven-time Gold Glover, Gordon's best year offensively came in 2011 when he hit .303 with 23 home runs, 87 runs batted in and an OPS of .879.

This season, Gordon has appeared in 46 games for the Royals, batting .211 with four HR, 11 RBI and a .614 OPS.

Only George Brett (21 seasons), Frank White (18 seasons) and Paul Splittorff (15 seasons) will have played for the Royals for longer than Gordon did.