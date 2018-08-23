The Erik Karlsson sweepstakes are reportedly heating up, and it appears the two-time Norris Trophy winner wants to head south of the border.

According to Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest, "word is" the Ottawa Senators captain does not want to sign an extension with any of the seven Canadian teams.

Karlsson, set to become an unrestricted free agent next July, reportedly turned down an eight-year extension from the Senators earlier this off-season. He has seemingly been on the trade block since 2018 trade deadline, with the Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning being linked most often to the defenceman.

Karlsson posted nine goals and 62 points in 71 games, his lowest point total since an injury-plagued 2012-13 season. He said last month that his ankle is back to “110 per cent” this summer after undergoing surgery a year ago.