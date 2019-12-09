Ahead of his highly anticipated return to Toronto Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers are sitting superstar Kawhi Leonard Monday against the Indiana Pacers with knee maintenance, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The 28-year-old scored 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists Sunday in a 135-119 win over the Washington Wizards.

Leonard led the Raptors to their first NBA title in his one-and-only season in Toronto last year. The Raptors are expected to give Leonard his ring Wednesday when the Clippers play their lone game of the season in Toronto.

Leonard is averaging 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists over 18 games this season in Los Angeles.