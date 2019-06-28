56m ago
Report: Leonard to let Raptors pitch last
TSN.ca Staff
How much of an impact will final meeting with Raptors make on Kawhi's decision?
The Toronto Raptors are expected to make the final pitch to Kawhi Leonard before he makes his free agency decision next week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Kawhi Leonard is expected to meet with both the Lakers and Clippers in Los Angeles next week, according to Yahoos!' Chris Haynes, though Wojnarowski notes that the incumbent team often prefers to go last as means to convince the player to stay with the team.
Meanwhile, Haynes adds that the New York Knicks are still looking to secure a meeting with Leonard.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri said earlier this week he is confident in the team's chances of keeping the star and noted the Raptors will be in a holding pattern on their free agency plans until Leonard makes his decision.
"We'll wait. He's our player and he's a superstar on our team and we'll wait on that," Ujiri said.
Ujiri added Tuesday that he had texted with Leonard as recently as Monday night and had spoken with Lenard's uncle earlier that day.