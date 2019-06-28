How much of an impact will final meeting with Raptors make on Kawhi's decision?

The Toronto Raptors are expected to make the final pitch to Kawhi Leonard before he makes his free agency decision next week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Kawhi Leonard is expected to meet with both the Lakers and Clippers in Los Angeles next week, according to Yahoos!' Chris Haynes, though Wojnarowski notes that the incumbent team often prefers to go last as means to convince the player to stay with the team.

Free agent Kawhi Leonard is expected to allow the Toronto Raptors to make the final meeting presentation among the teams visiting with him in Los Angeles next week, league sources tell ESPN. The incumbent often prefers to go last in trying to convince a player to stay with team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Haynes adds that the New York Knicks are still looking to secure a meeting with Leonard.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri said earlier this week he is confident in the team's chances of keeping the star and noted the Raptors will be in a holding pattern on their free agency plans until Leonard makes his decision.

"We'll wait. He's our player and he's a superstar on our team and we'll wait on that," Ujiri said.

Ujiri added Tuesday that he had texted with Leonard as recently as Monday night and had spoken with Lenard's uncle earlier that day.