Report: Kawhi to ramp up free agency process in next few days

What it do bay-beee!? How do teams pitch to Kawhi?

Kawhi Leonard did not take any meetings with teams on Sunday and is expected to "ramp up" the process over the next couple of days according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Kawhi Leonard will not take any meetings with teams today, as he'll ramp up the process over next couple days, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2019

While Leonard didn't take any formal meetings, he did speak with Magic Johnson according to the Los Angeles Times.

The report states Johnson met with Leonard and his uncle, Dennis Robertson, on Sunday where the two sides had a "positive conversation about the direction of the Lakers."

The NBA won't allow Johnson to represent the Lakers in the meeting, but the L.A. Times notes that Johnson's perspective matters to Leonard. Johnson abruptly resigned from his role as Lakers president of basketball operations on April 9.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka also reached out to Leonard's camp in an official capacity after the window opened at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The report also says while Leonard's camp initially requested that only Jeanie Buss, the Lakers' controlling owner, be present at the meeting, they are now considering expanding the rendez-vous to include Pelinka.

Multiple reports indicate the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors are considered to be the front-runners for the two-time NBA Finals MVP.