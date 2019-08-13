Kelly Olynyk's knee injury means he will be unable to compete for Canada at the FIBA World Cup, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After suffering a knee injury in competition last week, Miami Heat F Kelly Olynyk will be unable to compete for Canada in the FIBA World Cup, source tells ESPN. Olynyk is expected to be ready for the start of the NBA season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 13, 2019

The Canadian suffered the injury in the team's opening exhibition game against Nigeria last Friday in Toronto, when he slipped and fell hard on his knee.

The loss of the Miami Heat forward brings the number of NBA players on Canada's roster down to just two, Cory Joseph (Sacramento Kings) and Khem Birch (Orlando Magic).

Other notable names to pull out in recent weeks are RJ Barrett (New York Knicks), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Andrew Wiggins (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder).

Wojnarowski noted that although Olynyk will miss the FIBA World Cup, it is expected that he will be ready to go for the start of the NBA season in October.

The FIBA World Cup will begin on Aug. 31, with Canada set to kick off its tournament against Australia on Sept. 1.