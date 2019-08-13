1h ago
Report: Olynyk (knee) to miss FIBA World Cup
Kelly Olynyk's knee injury means he will be unable to compete for Canada at the FIBA World Cup, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Canadian suffered the injury in the team's opening exhibition game when he slipped and fell hard on his knee.
TSN.ca Staff
Kelly Olynyk's knee injury means he will be unable to compete for Canada at the FIBA World Cup, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Canadian suffered the injury in the team's opening exhibition game against Nigeria last Friday in Toronto, when he slipped and fell hard on his knee.
The loss of the Miami Heat forward brings the number of NBA players on Canada's roster down to just two, Cory Joseph (Sacramento Kings) and Khem Birch (Orlando Magic).
Other notable names to pull out in recent weeks are RJ Barrett (New York Knicks), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Andrew Wiggins (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder).
Wojnarowski noted that although Olynyk will miss the FIBA World Cup, it is expected that he will be ready to go for the start of the NBA season in October.
The FIBA World Cup will begin on Aug. 31, with Canada set to kick off its tournament against Australia on Sept. 1.