1h ago
Report: Caldwell-Pope sticking with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to sign sharpshooter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year, $40 million contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
The 27-year-old averaged 9.3 points per game last season on an impressive 38.5 per cent shooting from beyond the arc.
Caldwell-Pope spent the first four seasons of his career with the Detroit Pistons before signing as a free agent with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He helped the Lakers to a title last season alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, shooting 37.8 per cent from three during the postseason.
Caldwell-Pope was selected No. 8 overall by the Pistons in 2013 out of the University of Georgia.