Free agent outfielder Kevin Pillar is close to a deal with the Boston Red Sox according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Kevin Pillar is close to a Red Sox deal. Boston needed righty hitting OF. Plus Pillar allows them to maintain excellent OF defense following loss of superstar Mookie. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 11, 2020

Heyman adds that Boston needed a righty-hitting outfielder and Pillar would allow them to maintain high-level outfield defence following the loss of superstar Mookie Betts.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic adds the deal will be major-league-level when completed.

Source confirms: Free-agent outfielder Kevin Pillar close to deal with #RedSox. Will be major-league contract if completed. First reported: @JonHeyman. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 12, 2020

Pillar began last season with the Toronto Blue Jays but was traded to the San Francisco Giants just five games into his season. Pillar went on to have a career-year in the Bay Area, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 87 runs in 156 games. Despite finishing 22nd in MVP voting last year, Pillar was not tendered a contract by San Francisco.

Prior to his tenure with the Giants, Pillar spent parts of seven seasons with the Blue Jays and appeared in 695 games.

A native of West Hills, Calif., Pillar made his big league debut in August of 2013 in a game against the Red Sox.