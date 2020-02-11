1h ago
Report: Pillar nearing deal with Red Sox
Free agent outfielder Kevin Pillar is close to a deal with the Boston Red Sox according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.
TSN.ca Staff
Is playoff expansion good for MLB?
Free agent outfielder Kevin Pillar is close to a deal with the Boston Red Sox according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.
Heyman adds that Boston needed a righty-hitting outfielder and Pillar would allow them to maintain high-level outfield defence following the loss of superstar Mookie Betts.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic adds the deal will be major-league-level when completed.
Pillar began last season with the Toronto Blue Jays but was traded to the San Francisco Giants just five games into his season. Pillar went on to have a career-year in the Bay Area, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 87 runs in 156 games. Despite finishing 22nd in MVP voting last year, Pillar was not tendered a contract by San Francisco.
Prior to his tenure with the Giants, Pillar spent parts of seven seasons with the Blue Jays and appeared in 695 games.
A native of West Hills, Calif., Pillar made his big league debut in August of 2013 in a game against the Red Sox.