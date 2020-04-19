Veteran Russian defenceman Artyom Sergeyev has told his KHL team he is signing with the Florida Panthers, according to KHL reporter Igor Eronko.

The 26-year-old Sergeyev played for Ufa Salavat Yulayev in the KHL the past two seasons. He had two goals and seven assists in 53 games this season.