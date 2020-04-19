31m ago
Report: KHL D Sergeyev to sign with Panthers
Veteran Russian defenceman Artyom Sergeyev has told his KHL team he is signing with the Florida Panthers, according to KHL reporter Igor Eronko.
TSN.ca Staff
The 26-year-old Sergeyev played for Ufa Salavat Yulayev in the KHL the past two seasons. He had two goals and seven assists in 53 games this season.