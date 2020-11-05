Which is the better duo: Harden-Westbrook or Embiid-Simmons?

The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a deal to hire former Toronto Raptors assistant coach Rex Kalamian as an assistant coach according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a deal to hire Rex Kalamian as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Kalamian spent the past two seasons with the Clippers after lengthier recent stops with Toronto and Oklahoma City. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 5, 2020

Kalamian spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers after lengthier stints with the Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kalamian coached as an assistant with the Thunder from 2009 to 2015 and then with the Raptors from 2015 to 2018 before leaving for L.A. He has also had stints with the Nuggets, Timberwolves and Kings (2007-2009).