Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson suffered an apparent lower-leg injury Wednesday and is undergoing tests to determine its severity, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Thompson suffered the injury during a workout in Southern California Wednesday. He will undergo tests in the coming days to determine the severity.

Thompson missed all of last season after suffering an ACL tear in his left knee against the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

That season, Thompson averaged 21.5 points per game on 40.2 per cent from beyond the arc. It was the fifth straight season Thompson has averaged at least 20 points a night and the eighth season in a row he has shot over 40 per cent from three-point land.

Next year will be Thompson's ninth active season in Golden State after being selected No. 11 overall in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.

After reaching five straight NBA Finals, the Warriors finished with the worst record in the NBA last season at 15-50 following injuries to Thompson and Steph Curry as well as the departure of Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets.