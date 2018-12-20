The New York Knicks are among the teams that have expressed preliminary interest in trading for Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker according to Ian Begley of ESPN.

The Knicks are among the teams who have expressed preliminary interest in trading for Chicago's Jabari Parker, per ESPN sources. It doesn't appear that anything is imminent at the moment. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 20, 2018

Begley adds it doesn't appear anything imminent at the moment.

Parker is in the first year of a two-year, $40 million deal where the second year is a team option. Begley reports the Knicks have been firm in keeping future first-round draft picks off the table in any potential trades and it would appear they feel the same way with regards to Parker.

In 29 games so far this season, Parker is averaging 15.5 points per game to go along with 6.9 rebounds. While he's struggled at times on the defensive end, Parker has stayed relatively healthy, which is an encouraging sign given his long injury history. Prior to this year, he played a combined 82 games in each of the past two seasons. He has missed time recently because of an illness.