The New York Knicks and Sacremento Kings are discussing a potential swap of pending free agents Enes Kanter and Zach Randolph, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski adds that the two sides are not close yet and the Kings would like to trade away more of their expiring contracts in a deal. He adds introducing a third time could help advance trade talks.

Kanter, 26, is averaging 14.4 points and 11 rebounds per contest in 41 games with the Knicks this season. The centre was traded to the Knicks prior to the 2017-18 season as part of the deal that sent Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Randolph, 37, has not played in a game this season following Dave Joerger stating ahead of the season that his minutes would be cut down in favour of younger players. He averaged 14.5 points per game with 6.7 rebounds in 58 games with the Kings last season.

Kanter carries an $18.6 million salary this season, while Randolph is earning $11.7 million.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 7.