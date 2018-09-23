The New York Knicks are on the verge of waiving veteran centre Joakim Noah, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

New York would use the stretch provision on Noah, spreading out the two years and nearly $38 million left on his contract.

Charania adds the 33-year-old will not attend media day or training camp and numerous teams have been monitoring Noah this summer as he will become a free agent following his release from the Knicks.

Noah played in just seven games during the 2017-18 season as he reportedly had issues with former head coach Jeff Hornacek.

The Florida product signed a four-year, $72.5 million deal with the Knicks prior to the 2016-17 campaign. He only played in 46 games during his first season in the Big Apple, averaging five points and 8.8 rebounds.

Over 625 career games with the Knicks and Chicago Bulls, Noah is averaging 8.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.