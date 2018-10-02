Report: Koepka, Johnson nearly come to blows

U.S. Ryder Cup team members Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka needed to be separated from each other on Sunday before they came to blow, reports Golf Channel.

The pair were visiting Europe's team room at the time, following Europe's 17 1/2 to 10 1/2 rout of the U.S.

The incident was confirmed by Golf Channel's Tim Rosaforte on Tuesday morning after The Telegraph's James Corrigan initially reported the confrontation earlier on Tuesday.

Johnson, 34, and Koepka, 28, played together during Saturday's foursome, falling to Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose.

Johnson's fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, is reported to have been present at the time.

What caused the incident is unknown, but the pair often train together in Jupiter, FL and are considered to be close friends.

Neither Johnson nor Koepka has made comment on the report.