Kris Bryant has lost his service time grievance against the Chicago Cubs and will not be a free agent until after the 2021 season, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The Cubs called Bryant up to the Majors on April 17, 2015, causing him to fall one day short of the 172 days he would’ve needed for a full season of service.

The ruling means that Bryant will remain under club control for two more seasons.

Bryant and the Cubs settled on an $18.6 million deal this past off season, avoiding arbitration.

The 28-year-old won the 2015 Rookie of the Year award and captured the National League MVP award in 2016.

Bryant hit .292 with career highs in both homers (39) and RBIs (102) in his MVP season.

As a member of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series winning team, he hit .269 with two homers and two RBIs in the seven game triumph over Cleveland.