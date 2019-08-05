Report: Lowry says he's had no conversations with Raps on future

Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors have not had any discussions about his future, according to Chris Manninx of Sports Illustrated.

Kyle Lowry tells @SInow that he has had no conversations with the Raptors about his future. Says he is open to signing an extension and would like to be in Toronto long term. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) August 5, 2019

Mannix added that Lowry said he is open to signing an extension and would like to be in Toronto long term.

Lowry switched agents in mid-July, joining Priority Sports, which also represents NBA stars Gordan Hayward and Bradley Beal.

Lowry enters the 2019-20 season in the final year of the three-year, $100 million extension he signed in the summer of 2017.

The point guard has spent seven seasons with the Raptors, averaging 17.4 points, 7.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game. Last season, he averaged 14.2 points and 8.7 assists in 65 contests.

He was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star Team for the fifth season in a row.