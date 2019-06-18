Should Kyrie reunite with LeBron on the Lakers?

It appears Kyrie Irving is not interest in talking to the Boston Celtics ahead of reaching free agency.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, Irving has "essentially ghosted' the Celtics with people in the organization having little to no communication with the guard in recent weeks.

Irving decided last week not opt into his $21.3 million deal for next season and become a free agent in July.

The 27-year-old spent the last two season with the Celtics after an August 2017 trade brought him over from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He appeared in 67 games last season averaging 23.8 points and a career high 6.9 assists per game. Irving also played in nine playoff games as the Celtics were eliminated in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Irving missed the 2017-18 postseason after playing in 60 games in his first season with the Celtics. He eventually had surgery on his left knee.

Originally selected first overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers, Irving is a six-time all-star and captured the 2016 NBA Championship.