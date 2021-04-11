Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will miss Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to personal reasons, tweets The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Irving played in Brooklyn's lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night and was ejected after getting into a verbal altercation with Lakers guard Dennis Schroder.

Irving also missed seven games in January due to personal reasons.

He is averaging 27.6 points and 6.0 assists in 38 games so far this season for the Nets, his second year with the team.