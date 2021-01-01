The NHL's Winter Classic won't be played this season on New Year's Day, but the league it still hoping to host a pair of outdoor game in February.

According to multiple reports, the NHL is planning on playing a pair of outdoor games in Lake Tahoe at Edgewood Tahoe Resort next month.

The Colorado Avalanche are scheduled to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 20 before the Boston Bruins take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 21.

This year's Winter Classic in Minneapolis and the outdoor game in Raleigh were both cancelled due to COVID-19. All-Star weekend in Sunrise, Florida will also not happen this season.

The shortened 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin on Jan. 13.