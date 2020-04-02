Potential first overall NBA draft pick LaMelo Ball and his manager Jermaine Jackson have purchased his Australian NBL team, the Illawarra Hawks, according to ESPN.

"We own the team," Jackson told ESPN. "It's a done deal."

Ball, 18, averaged 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 12 games with the Hawks this past season before a foot injury ended his campaign. The six-foot-seven point guard is the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and the son of the infamous LaVar Ball.

Ball, who was one of the top high school recruits in America, elected to play professionally in Australia as opposed to collegiately with the NCAA.

"Melo loves the Illawarra fans," Jackson said. "He loves that community. They opened their arms to him. They made us feel like we are at home. When we started hearing about the issues they were going through, we talked about it and decided, 'Let's own the team.'

"He is going to be locked into his NBA career, but we are going to hire the right people to oversee everything. He wants to create the best basketball program possible for that community there."

Jackson, who played five seasons in the NBA and also played professionally in a plethora of countries overseas, said, now that Ball owns the team, he expects there to be significant interest from young American players who will want to follow in Ball's footsteps.

"When high school kids hear LaMelo owns the team, they will want to come," Jackson said. "They'll know they will be taken care of. We're going to put the organization on steroids, building it into a program that guys want to play for. I'm in touch with several former NBA GMs that want to go there to help out and high-level coaches that won every championship you can imagine."

Ball is currently ESPN’s second-ranked draft prospect for the upcoming NBA draft.