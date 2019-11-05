The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas filed a lawsuit Monday in Clark County District Court alleging San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane failed to pay back $500,000 in gambling markers the casino extended to him in April.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the court documents state that Kane took out eight credits of varying amounts between $20,000 and $100,000 on or about April 15. The date would have fallen between Games 3 and 4 of the first round playoff series between the Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kane signed a seven-year, $49 million deal with the Sharks in 2018.

The Cosmopolitan also seeks repayment of legal fees associated with the lawsuit. They also declined to comment on pending litigation, citing company policy.

Representatives of the Sharks weren't immediately available for comment to the Review-Journal.