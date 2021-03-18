The Las Vegas Raiders added to their backfield on Thursday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team has signed Kenyan Drake to a two-year, $11 million deal.

Schefter notes the deal could be worth up to $14.5 million with $11 million in guarantees.

Drake, 27, spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals and nearly recorded his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign, finishing with 955 yards on 239 carries and 10 touchdowns. He added another 137 yards receiving.

A third-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out Alabama, Drake spent the first three-plus seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins before a midseason trade in 2019 to the Cards.

Drake joins a Raiders backfield that features Josh Jacobs, who finished eighth last season in rushing with 1,065 yards.