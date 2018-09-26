According to Finnish news outlet MTV.fi, Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera has been questioned by police about a cocaine ring that has already landed seven people in prison.

No charges have been filed against him in the case.

According to the report, Lehtera is one of 23 suspects in the investigation, which centres on two kilograms of cocaine circulating in Finland in January 2017. Lehtera, per MTV.fi, has denied involvement.

Lehtera's cottage was reportedly raided this summer, though he was not present there at the time.

The 30-year-old is entering his second season with the Flyers after being traded from the St. Louis Blues last summer. He scored three goals and posted eight points in 62 games during his first season with the team.

Lehtera is entering the final season of his current contract, which carries a $4.7 million AAV. According to the Philadelphia Courier Post, Lehtera is on the roster bubble with the Flyers. He has one goal and a minus-1 rating in three preseason games.