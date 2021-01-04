Free agent reliever Liam Hendriks is visiting the Toronto Blue Jays' complex Monday in Dunedin, Fla., MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has confirmed.

Liam Hendriks is visiting the Blue Jays complex today in Dunedin, Fla., source confirms @ShiDavidi report. The reliever is meeting with Jays president/CEO Mark Shapiro. Toronto is among teams in the mix for Hendriks, though the White Sox are believed to be serious about him, too. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 4, 2021

Feinsand reports the meeting is with Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro as Toronto is among the teams in the mix for the hard-throwing reliever. Feinsand adds the Chicago White Sox are believed to be serious about him as well.

FanSided's Robert Murray reports the Los Angeles Dodgers also have strong interest in the 10-year veteran.

Dodgers have strong interest in free-agent reliever Liam Hendriks, according to league sources. Hendriks is visiting the Blue Jays complex in Dunedin today and is drawing interest from the White Sox, among others. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 4, 2021

Hendriks posted his second lights out season in a row last year, recording an ERA of 1.78 with 14 saves in 24 appearances. It was a similar showing to his numbers from two seasons ago where he posted a 1.80 ERA with a whopping 124 strikeouts in 85.0 innings.

It’s a far cry from the first seven seasons of his career, where he pitched to a 4.72 ERA in 245 appearances.

A native of Perth, Austraila, Hendriks also spent time with the Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins during his big league career.