Jonathan David has expressed interest in a move to the Bundesliga, but the first formal offer for the Canada forward has come from Ligue 1.

French publication L'Equipe reports that Lille has made a €25 million offer to Belgian side Gent for the 20-year-old David's services.

Born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Ottawa, David joined Gent in 2018 and has scored 30 times in 60 league appearances over two seasons.

While the deal is far from done, a formal offer suggests that negotiations are at least in an advanced stage. It's expected that Gent will seek to start a bidding war for David's services with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund having been attached to the player in recent months.

By virtue of finishing fourth in the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season that was abandoned early due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Lille will play in the Europa League next season. Should David not depart his current club, Gent will join next season's Champions League in the third qualifying round after they finished as runners-up to Club Brugge.

Transfermarkt rates David's current value at €22.5 million.